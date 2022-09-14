President Trump addresses the J6 Political Hostages on a call with Ashli Babbitt’s mom

President Trump addresses the J6 Political Hostages on a phonecall with Michelle Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt’s mother, who is holding a vigil outside the DC Gulag.
