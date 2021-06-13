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MagnetGate: Two cell phones get sticked to her arm
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346 views • June 13, 2021
More info on: https://www.orwell.city
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES.
IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC!!!! MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
This is Claudia, a Chilean teacher who reported her case on Sunday, March 23.
Not only metal objects are stuck in her arm inoculated by Sinovac, but also 2 cell phones.
Her case was taken up by the lawyer Natalia Ravanales who together with Claudia's treating physician is today asking the authorities for explanations. It is a serious case and considered TORTURE according to the laws of the country.
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES.
IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC!!!! MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
This is Claudia, a Chilean teacher who reported her case on Sunday, March 23.
Not only metal objects are stuck in her arm inoculated by Sinovac, but also 2 cell phones.
Her case was taken up by the lawyer Natalia Ravanales who together with Claudia's treating physician is today asking the authorities for explanations. It is a serious case and considered TORTURE according to the laws of the country.
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