SHADE the Motion Picture

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53 views • August 26, 2019
The intention of this film is to provide the viewer with a wealth of factual information that he or she may not have been aware of, or have disregarded in the past as not having merit.

The filmmakers have chosen to use what some may consider polarizing figures to present this information, however their intention is the complete opposite. Although everyone in this film speaks for themselves they hope to present a complete picture that can generally be agreed upon by all.

Nothing in this world works the way you think it does. Governments do not operate the way you think they do, banks do not do what you think they do, the Police Department is not here for what you think it is... nothing in your world works the way you think it does. There's a far higher, bigger picture.

In 1954 a group of industrialists, political elites and even royalty set out to form an organization that will essentially pull the strings of society from behind the scenes. The Bilderberg Group is a group of world leaders, CEOs, heads of banking institutions that meet every year and decide what's going to happen throughout that next year.

The media has largely ignored this organization over the past 50+ years and even today when it's mentioned it's mentioned in a manner in which you shouldn't be asking about it. The mainstream media is now acknowledging that these world leaders are meeting except for there is nothing to worry about. They're not doing anything sinister even thought they meet behind closed doors.

We've been programmed to believe certain things, we've been programmed, when we hear certain buzz words, to immediately close ourselves off to that information. The powerful elite hide behind the curtain of government. They hide behind the wall, the facade of government and really there's just a tiny dot that control the masses. These are the shadow masters.
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bilderbergworld governmentshadethe bilderberg groupthebilderberggroup
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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