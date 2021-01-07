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What About Trump and The USA Now_ Kevin J. Johnston - Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson - Brendan Moriarty
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27 views • January 07, 2021
Mike pence did the wrong thing when the right thing could have saved America. Americans are absolutely fed up with left-wing, democratic and treasonous behaviour in their country and they will fight for their country.
We will discuss what happened today and where America goes after this debacles.
www.FreedomReport.ca
We will discuss what happened today and where America goes after this debacles.
www.FreedomReport.ca
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