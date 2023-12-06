Halt Foreign Land Grabs - Do Your Dadgum Job

Puppet Pillen took time out of his schmoozing schedule to sign his name to a futile letter asking someone else to halt foreign land grabs. But, he is the guv and he can halt all foreign land grabs all by himself without permission from anybody else. See, when you are a big boy running a state you get to stop bad things from happening without asking for permission, but, when you are a puppet guv, that’s how you...



#jimpillen #nebraska #governor #dadgum #job #land #landgrab #foreign #halt #doyourdadgumjob #incoln #huskers #gobogred #gbr #thegoodlife #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #unicameral #statecapital #visitlincoln #governorsmansion