BURNT ALIVE IN ODESSA. Documentary ( 18+ )

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Alexander is terminally ill now with thyroid cancer due to that fire. His state is getting worse and to prolong his life he needs to regularly take very expensive medicine he can’t afford.
If you wish to help Alexander, please, donate any sum to this account:
Berliner Sparkasse
IBAN:
DE14 1005 0000 1065 1639 80
BIC: BELADEBEXXX
Muzyka Oleg
That’s his friend’s bank account in Germany. He will buy the medicine and pass it on to Alexander in Odessa.
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