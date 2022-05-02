BURNT ALIVE IN ODESSA. Documentary ( 18+ )

May 2, 2014 people of Ukrainian Odessa were trapped in a building and set on fire. Because they protested against new nationalist government that came to power in Kiev as a result of a coup d'état. Officially, 42 were announced dead, including 7 women and 1 minor. No one has been held responsible for this massacre. Alexander, one of the few survivors, shares his memories of what really happened and new battles he has to fight in the aftermath.



Alexander is terminally ill now with thyroid cancer due to that fire. His state is getting worse and to prolong his life he needs to regularly take very expensive medicine he can’t afford.



If you wish to help Alexander, please, donate any sum to this account:



Berliner Sparkasse

IBAN:

DE14 1005 0000 1065 1639 80

BIC: BELADEBEXXX

Muzyka Oleg



That’s his friend’s bank account in Germany. He will buy the medicine and pass it on to Alexander in Odessa.



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