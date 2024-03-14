Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 13, 2024

Episode 2236 - Are you deficient in zinc? And what is the importance of zinc? -Is Boeing in trouble? John Barnett, whistleblower, dies during lawsuit against Boeing. -How much cash is the government funding and giving illegal emigrants with a signature loan with no penalties? -What vitamin can help with diabetes? -Are you taking your water soluble vitamins daily? -How bad is a tanning bed? -What was the ATF being made fun of? Another gator story. Excellent show today….
