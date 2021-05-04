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BIG PHARMA HAS BOUGHT THE SILENCE OF MOST DOCTORS
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120 views • May 04, 2021
Did you know doctors are paid thousand of dollars/pounds per year to jab and prescribe certain drugs? Here is one man who would not sell his silence. Bless you sir.
Dr. Vernon Coleman via Jim Crenshaw
Dr. Vernon Coleman via Jim Crenshaw
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