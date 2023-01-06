ThePatriotNurse: You MUST Know THIS to Avoid Being a Medical Victim

Posted 05January2023:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the realities one must face in the current health system infrastructure when taking someone to the hospital. Becoming an unwitting victim or a statistic in an increasingly polarized medical world is avoidable, if you know how. Follow your intuition, know the limitations of your provider, and own the dogma and the nature of the system.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.