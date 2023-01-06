ThePatriotNurse: You MUST Know THIS to Avoid Being a Medical Victim

Posted 05January2023:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the realities one must face in the current health system infrastructure when taking someone to the hospital. Becoming an unwitting victim or a statistic in an increasingly polarized medical world is avoidable, if you know how. Follow your intuition, know the limitations of your provider, and own the dogma and the nature of the system.





The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/