Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ThePatriotNurse: You MUST Know THIS to Avoid Being a Medical Victim
1520 views
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
Published 19 hours ago |

Posted 05January2023:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the realities one must face in the current health system infrastructure when taking someone to the hospital. Becoming an unwitting victim or a statistic in an increasingly polarized medical world is avoidable, if you know how. Follow your intuition, know the limitations of your provider, and own the dogma and the nature of the system.


The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

Keywords
preppinghealthcarenursingarroganceinturitionhealthcare providerdepartment of children services

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket