J5 not J6 Subjugation By The People of Counterfeiters of Money

J5 not J6 Jesus Christ is King! Government By The People For The People Subjects of King Jesus Christ, TRUTH

Share everywhere. How can two work together unless they Agree? Battle Hymn of the Republic. This is a very important excerpt from the blog entitled Hidden Meaning in 5785? 8 Life, New Living Waters 7 Multiplication, Zion, 5 Revelation Grace

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/01/hidden-meaning-in-5785.html

January 12, 2024 Word from the Lord, The King of Kings, Lord of Lords.

"I am the Protector of my Family"

The CONSTITUTION is the Supreme Law of the Land. The Constitution is the law that enforces the Declaration of Independence, on All people in America! We the government and our friends come along, side by side and we hold up the Declaration of Independence.

Everything else we the government, do, say, and think,. Every law must support the Independence of the individual's freedom before Almighty God. Man's right to serve God and to Serve God only. To have no other master, no other lord or boss. According to the Ten Commandments. We the people are now the Ark of the New Everlasting Covenant through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. (Revelation Red Pill Wednesdays Episode 43).