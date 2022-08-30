The Unauthorized History of the WEF’s Young Global Leaders Program

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab is not just the ideological heir to Henry Kissinger and modern day globalism. His history is so tied to Kissinger's early history that it's no shock the funding for both of their main globalist organizations was the same source. That's what can found in the article below from Unlimited Hangouts writer Johnny Vedmore.

I discussed it in today's episode of The JD Rucker Show. It's rare that the video is actually shorter than reading the article, but this particular piece is very long. If you have the time, it's worth the read. I do not completely agree with all of the perspectives shared in it, but the historical analysis is important and understanding the players is of great value in the fight against globalism.

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/08/investigative-reports/the-kissinger-continuum-the-unauthorized-history-of-the-wefs-young-global-leaders-program/