The Unauthorized History of the WEF’s Young Global Leaders Program

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab is not just the ideological heir to Henry Kissinger and modern day globalism. His history is so tied to Kissinger's early history that it's no shock the funding for both of their main globalist organizations was the same source. That's what can found in the article below from Unlimited Hangouts writer Johnny Vedmore.
I discussed it in today's episode of The JD Rucker Show. It's rare that the video is actually shorter than reading the article, but this particular piece is very long. If you have the time, it's worth the read. I do not completely agree with all of the perspectives shared in it, but the historical analysis is important and understanding the players is of great value in the fight against globalism.
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/08/investigative-reports/the-kissinger-continuum-the-unauthorized-history-of-the-wefs-young-global-leaders-program/