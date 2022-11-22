Vatican Asks German Bishops To Suspend Synodal Process! GERMAN BISHOPS REJECT OPTION!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Nov 19, 2022
ROME – In what was described as a “frank” discussion in Rome Friday between Vatican department heads and German bishops over their contested “Synodal Path” reforms, a proposal to cease and desist the process was made and rejected.
62 German bishops were in Rome this week for their ad limina visit, which bishops’ conferences make every few years in order to meet with the pope and various Vatican departments to provide an update on local church affairs.
Source: https://spiritdaily.org/blog/news/vatican-asks-german-bishops-to-suspend-synodal-process
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aCefv-91TE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.