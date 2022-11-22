Vatican Asks German Bishops To Suspend Synodal Process! GERMAN BISHOPS REJECT OPTION!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





ROME – In what was described as a “frank” discussion in Rome Friday between Vatican department heads and German bishops over their contested “Synodal Path” reforms, a proposal to cease and desist the process was made and rejected.





62 German bishops were in Rome this week for their ad limina visit, which bishops’ conferences make every few years in order to meet with the pope and various Vatican departments to provide an update on local church affairs.





Source: https://spiritdaily.org/blog/news/vatican-asks-german-bishops-to-suspend-synodal-process





