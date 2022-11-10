Glenn Beck | How Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves with Whitney Webb [Clip]

How Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves with Whitney Webb | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 162

Journalist Whitney Webb has worked to uncover some of the most dangerous stories of our lifetime, and she joins Glenn to reveal just how eye-opening it’s been.

Whitney Webb Breaks Down Why the Climate Alarmists Are So Obsessed with CO2

"It's [the narrated problem] not the corporations that pollute or even the U.S. military ... it's just about the regular people," explained Webb.

"But really, what it's about is controlling how much energy people can use. And if you can control how much energy a household can use, you can control their economic activity — you also control how big their family can get. And I think that's ultimately what it's about."

Her new two-volume book, “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein,” examines Epstein’s elaborate network of corruption and power, from Bill Clinton to Ghislaine Maxwell and many more. Her research into transhumanism has given her a terrifying perspective on the World Economic Forum and tech elites, including Elon Musk. And she tells Glenn the dark truth about Biden’s push for electric vehicles that she noticed while living in Chile.

