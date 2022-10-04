X22 REPORT Ep. 2891a - The People Are Rejecting The [Green New Deal]/[Great Reset], Crisis Is Building

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2891a - Oct 4, 2022
The People Are Rejecting The [Green New Deal]/[Great Reset], Crisis Is Building
Job opening dropped sharply, the V recovery has hit the top and now it is reversing. The people are now rejected the Green New Deal. China is financial trouble, CEOs are warning of a recession. Russia decides to accept Bitcoin for international trade.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
