Threat of Arrest - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump says Biden has "ordered me arrested". Chump wouldn't have to deal with this if he built the wall, to keep the illegal voters out, drained the swamp of all the swamp creatures that are after him now, and investigated a real criminal like Joe Dirt and his family of perverts. But Chump has to deal with threat of arrest becasue Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #arrest #threat #draintheswamp #playinprez #joedirtbiden #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.