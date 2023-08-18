Create New Account
Threat of Arrest - Donald Trump is Stupid
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
147 views
Published a day ago

Chump says Biden has "ordered me arrested". Chump wouldn't have to deal with this if he built the wall, to keep the illegal voters out, drained the swamp of all the swamp creatures that are after him now, and investigated a real criminal like Joe Dirt and his family of perverts. But Chump has to deal with threat of arrest becasue Chump is Stupid!


https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web


#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #arrest #threat #draintheswamp #playinprez #joedirtbiden #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

trumpstupidloser

