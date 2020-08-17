© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tactical P.E. Video Lesson Must See! You Need Good Legs To Fight Off The Mob....
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • August 17, 2020
Today we get detailed into another great leg exercise, and how this strength, balance, endurance and power can be used to fight off multiple attackers....Like say an Antifa mob?
Part one: Dumbbell Overhead Bulgarian Split Squat.
Activate your quadriceps and build single-leg stability.
From Tactical Workouts: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: How To Deal with Multiple Attackers! For real...
If you're looking for super secret ninja moves, this is not the video you're looking for. This is an honest discussion on dealing with multiple attackers. There are no easy answers...just sound principles that may actually save your life.
From Funker Tactical Website: http://www.FunkerTactical.com
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Part one: Dumbbell Overhead Bulgarian Split Squat.
Activate your quadriceps and build single-leg stability.
From Tactical Workouts: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: How To Deal with Multiple Attackers! For real...
If you're looking for super secret ninja moves, this is not the video you're looking for. This is an honest discussion on dealing with multiple attackers. There are no easy answers...just sound principles that may actually save your life.
From Funker Tactical Website: http://www.FunkerTactical.com
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.