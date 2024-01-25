Create New Account
What we did for our Respiratory Issues
ClosureforJesus
A little demonstration on the equipment and solutions we used to recover from our recent respiratory issues. We also took high dose Vitamin C as well as other things.  We have also nebulized a combination of DMSO and Iodine with good success.  I used 7-10 drops of DMSO and 4-5 drops of 2% Lugol's solution diluted with distilled water.

Keywords
nebulizercovidvariantnaturalremedyrespiratorycare

