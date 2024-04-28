8 jEEW Soldiers Airlifted to Hospital After Explosion in Gaza :)





Israeli media reporting 8 Israeli soldiers being seriously injured, after an explosive device exploded on them in the Gaza Strip.





Video shows ambulances transporting airlifted injured israeli soldiers. 2024/04/28





