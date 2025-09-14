© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1967245277561311634?t=z6n_a-7kZ9viKn3YIXEUdw&s=19
ASK KAREN KINGSTON! Operation Telecommunication IEEE 1906.1.1 #CiscoYANGSuite Wireless Biomedical Telemetry #IoBNT Bio-Cyber Interface Medical Body Area Network - 2012 IEEE 802.15.6 #PrecisionAI_Medicine https://www.iec.ch/basecamp/bio-digital-convergence-standardization-opportunities
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1911861261119422926?t=RGRwwRURV3fUw3xL2pq2Dw&s=19
If you are selling "solution" products but can't explain how 6G Biodigital Convergence System Works Than You Are A FRAUD Selling Fraudulent Useless "SOLUTION" Products!
ITU: IOBNT A REVIEW OF APPLICATIONS, ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES
AND KEY CHALLENGES https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pdf