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'The facts & science surrounding the vaccine debate with Dr Judy Wilyman & John O’Sullivan
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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160 views • October 03, 2021
For an Australian perspective to world events that goes against the mainstream narrative, make sure you subscribe to "Asia Pacific Today" Bitchute channel. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/asiapacifictoday/ . Thank you in advance.

There are legitimate questions surrounding Covid19 vaccines that were approved in record time and for which manufacturers and those administering it are indemnified.

Of course the media has no questions, the medical profession has been silenced by regulators and the public remains ignorant of basic facts due to the might of official propaganda.

Dr Judy Wilyman is well place to talk about the facts and science surrounding the current vaccine debate. Dr Wilyman is Australia’s leading authority on the historical control of infectious diseases. Dr Judy Wilyman has spent many years investigating the correlation between the decline in children’s health and the increased use of vaccines.

Her PhD titled ‘A critical analysis of the Australian government’s rationale for its vaccination policy’ concluded that the government’s claims of safety and efficacy are not based on hard evidence.

Since completing her PhD, Dr Wilyman has experienced censorship in both the mainstream media and the official channels for public debate.

Our second guest is John O’Sullivan, CEO of Principia Scientific International, an organisation dedicated to transparency and truth and the only publishing international science association shunning political advocacy and defending the traditional scientific method.

Covid Exposed on Asia Pacific Today. October 3, 2021

Asia Pacific Today believes that your opinion is legitimate. And we believe that our guests have something to say and that their opinion is also legitimate. Throughout the week, Mike Ryan has discussions about politics, polarising issues, current events, and more. We really are connecting with people all over the world that simply speak their mind. There's new videos throughout the week, every week. And we also need our audience to grow. It would really help us grow if you could subscribe to our Channel.
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infectious diseasespoiler alertvaccination debatecovid 19 vaccines
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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