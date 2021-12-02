Special Report: Inside Australia's Covid internment camp (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel UnHerd at:-Listen to the podcast version:Read the full article here:Hayley Hodgson, 26, moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus.She’s just returned from a 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the 2000-capacity Covid camp outside Darwin to which regional Covid cases are transported by the authorities. In an exclusive interview with Freddie Sayers, she recounted her experiences.// Timecodes //00:00 - 01:53 - Introduction01:53 - 05:38 - How did Hayley end up in Howard Springs, Australia’s COVID camp?05:38 - 07:18 - “Get in the COVID cab or get a $5,000 fine”07:18 - 09:54 - Hayley arrives at Howard Springs09:54 - 12:31 - Australia’s COVID camps threaten Hayley with a fine12:31 - 13:04 - Hayley is offered Valium for the distress caused by the camp13:04 - 14:45 - Hayley has lost her job because of her stay at Howard Springs14:45 - 16:29 - What is happening to Australia?16:29 - 18:31 - What’s next for Hayley after her stay at the COVID camp?18:31 - 19:33 - Escape from Victoria: Inmates flee Howard Springs19:33 - 20:16 - Concluding thoughts#Australia #Covid19 #Lockdown