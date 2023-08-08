Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 22 – COVID-19 – MONEY & MURDER IN HOSPITALS

Welcome to one of our most shocking episodes, in which we show you evidence of the deliberate euthanisation of healthy people in hospitals across the world. The motive? Money… huge amounts of ‘Covid incentives’. The murder weapon? A combination of the nose swab, too many PCR cycles and thus false positives, the improper use of ventilators, and an overdose of tranquillisers and narcotics. If you want to stay safe, this episode is a must-see! Albeit shocking, the information is vital and may one day save your life or that of a loved one…
https://www.brighteon.com/1e71a47d-ed1d-4d26-8fef-f35a918a5e9d
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada
