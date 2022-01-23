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Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt: Detection of Vaccine Damage to Organs Now Possible | Corona Investigative Committee
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361 views • January 23, 2022
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Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt presents evidence of covid vaccine damage in organs of deceased persons following vaccination. This is solid evidence and can be considered expert testimony.
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URGENT: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi | Organs Of Dead Vaccinated Proves Auto Immune Attack:
https://fnqldcc.com/home/urgent-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-organs-of-dead-vaccinated-proves-auto-immune-attack/
2nd Pathology Conference Website:
https://pathologie-konferenz.de/en/
From the website:
First time detection of the vaccine spike protein in a person who died after vaccination against Covid-19.
The suspicion that the spike protein formed in the body as a result of the "vaccination" against Covid-19 could be responsible for the pathologically observed inflammations and lesions of vessels has now been confirmed immunohistologically for the first time.
The pathologists Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt and Prof. Dr. Walter Lang and their team have succeeded in reliably detecting the vaccine spike protein in the vessels of a person who died 4 months after "vaccination" and who had vascular lesions and also vaccine-induced myocarditis. Detection was successful using an antibody specific for the spike protein by conventional immunohistochemistry on the tissue sections.
The described detection method can be applied to all organ and cell damage in which conspicuous pathological findings are found after "vaccination" against Covid-19. From this follows: For ethical, legal and scientific reasons, all histopathological examinations in connection with damage due to "vaccination" against Covid-19 must be accompanied with this method with immediate effect.
Reutlingen, January 17, 2022
Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt
Prof. Dr. Walter Lang
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt presents evidence of covid vaccine damage in organs of deceased persons following vaccination. This is solid evidence and can be considered expert testimony.
Related Content:
URGENT: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi | Organs Of Dead Vaccinated Proves Auto Immune Attack:
https://fnqldcc.com/home/urgent-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-organs-of-dead-vaccinated-proves-auto-immune-attack/
2nd Pathology Conference Website:
https://pathologie-konferenz.de/en/
From the website:
First time detection of the vaccine spike protein in a person who died after vaccination against Covid-19.
The suspicion that the spike protein formed in the body as a result of the "vaccination" against Covid-19 could be responsible for the pathologically observed inflammations and lesions of vessels has now been confirmed immunohistologically for the first time.
The pathologists Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt and Prof. Dr. Walter Lang and their team have succeeded in reliably detecting the vaccine spike protein in the vessels of a person who died 4 months after "vaccination" and who had vascular lesions and also vaccine-induced myocarditis. Detection was successful using an antibody specific for the spike protein by conventional immunohistochemistry on the tissue sections.
The described detection method can be applied to all organ and cell damage in which conspicuous pathological findings are found after "vaccination" against Covid-19. From this follows: For ethical, legal and scientific reasons, all histopathological examinations in connection with damage due to "vaccination" against Covid-19 must be accompanied with this method with immediate effect.
Reutlingen, January 17, 2022
Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt
Prof. Dr. Walter Lang
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