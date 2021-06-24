Shanghai Municipality Takes All Measures To Lure People To Take Vaccines

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According to a record of a vaccination promotion spot made by a Shanghai citizen. Voice recordings promoting a grand prize worth eight thousand RMB are played through a loudspeaker. Staff on site are promoting various kinds of incentives such as food, seasonings, kitchen appliances, free tours and electric scooters. People are seen in queue to take vaccines.