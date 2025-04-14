Trump's Tariff Strategy and Market Impact

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China’s refusing to back down—dumping U.S. treasuries, hoarding gold, and threatening to seize 5,000+ McDonald’s, Nike, & U.S. assets if tariffs hit 200%! Retailers brace for supply chain chaos—shortages in food, supplements, and more. Meanwhile, China’s exports to the U.S.? Just 15%—they’re ready to outlast the pain.
Is Trump’s strategy a ticking time bomb for markets With stocks at risk of collapse and a gold-backed power play looming, the stakes have never been higher.
