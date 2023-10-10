RED FLAG🚩🚩🚩 FDA HEAD GOES 'ANTI-VAX ' | The HighWire with Del Bigtree

FDA HEAD GOES ANTI-VAX | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Once labeled a dangerous ‘anti-vax’ technique, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Dr. Peter Marks is now stating he would space out vaccines to avoid mounting adverse reactions.
source:
https://rumble.com/v3nfvsa-fda-head-goes-anti-vax.html
