Create New Account
RED FLAG🚩🚩🚩 FDA HEAD GOES 'ANTI-VAX ' | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
channel image
GalacticStorm
2150 Subscribers
Shop now
26 views
Published Yesterday

FDA HEAD GOES ANTI-VAX | The HighWire with Del Bigtree


Once labeled a dangerous ‘anti-vax’ technique, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Dr. Peter Marks is now stating he would space out vaccines to avoid mounting adverse reactions.


source:

https://rumble.com/v3nfvsa-fda-head-goes-anti-vax.html

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket