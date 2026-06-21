The One Word That Could Shake Markets Harder Than Bad News

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This week’s weekly perspective really comes down to one word: uncertainty.

Markets can handle bad news. What they do not handle well is uncertainty. And right now, investors are trying to digest several moving pieces at once: interest rates, geopolitical risk, energy markets, and the ongoing developments surrounding the U.S. Iran memorandum of understanding.

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged this week, holding the target range at roughly 3.5% to 3.75%. That decision was widely expected. But the message underneath the decision was more important. The Fed continues to signal that inflation remains a concern and that rate cuts are not guaranteed.

Personally, I think some of that is theater. I do believe interest rates will be coming down, and I will discuss that more in the future. But for now, the market is still questioning the direction of both interest rates and economic growth.

Higher-for-longer rates continue to pressure debt-heavy sectors. Commercial real estate remains under strain. Government financing costs continue to rise. None of that goes away simply because investors want easier money.

In the Middle East, the U.S. Iran memorandum of understanding was intended to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, restart energy flows, and begin a 60-day negotiating period on broader issues, including Iran’s nuclear program. But the situation quickly became more complicated. Renewed regional violence involving Israel and Hezbollah disrupted planned follow-up talks, and what many investors viewed as a step toward stability suddenly became far less certain.

That matters because easing tensions could reduce oil prices and help calm inflation. But if negotiations fall apart, the trend could reverse very quickly.

Gold and silver have also felt this uncertainty. Many investors expected precious metals to move straight up during the Middle East tensions, but markets rarely work that way. Gold has already had a tremendous run, and silver remains in a strong long-term bull market. Corrections, consolidations, and trading ranges are normal. In fact, they are often healthy during major secular bull market advances.

What I continue to watch is the bigger picture. Global debt remains at historic levels. Central banks continue to accumulate gold. Fiscal deficits remain enormous. Governments everywhere are facing rising interest costs. None of those long-term drivers have changed.

The short-term story is uncertainty. The long-term story is currency debasement, sovereign debt burdens, and a gradual shift toward tangible assets.

In the mining sector, I know many investors remain frustrated by the lag between metals prices and mining share performance. This is nothing new. Historically, miners tend to be the last group invited to the party. Capital usually moves first into bullion, then into larger producers, and finally into the smaller mining and exploration names. Patience is required.

As we move through the second half of June, I am watching four key indicators.

First, whether the U.S. Iran negotiations continue to hold together, although right now they appear to be slipping. Second, the direction of oil prices. Third, whether inflation data begins to surprise to the upside. And fourth, whether precious metals can complete their current consolidation and resume their long-term trend.

For now, the markets are telling me that uncertainty remains elevated. In this kind of environment, discipline matters more than predictions. Stick with position sizing. Stick with your plan. And do not let short-term headlines dictate long-term investment decisions.

I also want to briefly mention my Twitter account. I posted a great article from Zero Hedge, along with a very interesting piece about The Wizard of Oz. It is a little on the esoteric side, but it offers a different look at the story, especially in relation to gold and sound money. I have also studied Bill Still’s work on the secrets of The Wizard of Oz, which goes into detail about how the story connects to the move toward a gold-only standard.

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