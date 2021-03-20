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Mexico 🇲🇽 Borders, News Today, All Bad! Biden is a Demonic 😈
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70 views • March 20, 2021
🏛️ POLITICS - Not "APPROPRIATE" for press to see border facilities for children - Democratic lawmaker.
Reporters have been pressuring the Biden admin to provide access to facilities where immigrant children are being housed, but Congressperson Linda Sanchez doesn't think the press should be granted access.
When asked about the lack of transparency on a CNN interview, Sanchez responded: “I don't necessarily think that it's appropriate for journalists to be inside centers that are not permanent places for children.”
@GenMichaelFlynn
Reporters have been pressuring the Biden admin to provide access to facilities where immigrant children are being housed, but Congressperson Linda Sanchez doesn't think the press should be granted access.
When asked about the lack of transparency on a CNN interview, Sanchez responded: “I don't necessarily think that it's appropriate for journalists to be inside centers that are not permanent places for children.”
@GenMichaelFlynn
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