Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Believes That Medical Error is the 3rd Leading Cause of Hospital Deaths? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.03.16)

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Dr Daniels covers the vitriolic response of Doctors to whitewashed research showing they kill only 214,000 people a year at hospitals and only through errors. Tune in. Think Happens.
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