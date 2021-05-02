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Cancel Culture: Censorship of natural debate !!
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This is a quick excerpt from a 48 minute video interview featuring Spiro and Dr. James Lyons-Weiler. It points to yet more of the cancel culture censorship that is skewing the scamdemic narrative. The full video is from the Free4eva Media channel (linked below).
Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated: The Study The CDC Refused To Do — Interview with Dr. Weiler
https://www.brighteon.com/06b9140f-809a-4e4c-a2f3-9649cdaa5566
Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated: The Study The CDC Refused To Do — Interview with Dr. Weiler
https://www.brighteon.com/06b9140f-809a-4e4c-a2f3-9649cdaa5566
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