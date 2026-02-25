BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵You Probably Thought Tomorrow Was Forever
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 3 days ago

This modern folk ballad begins with fingerpicked acoustic guitar, sparse upright bass, and light brush-snare, building a bittersweet, intimate mood, Delicate pedal steel drifts in during the verses, The chorus subtly adds a gentle piano and layered harmonies, deepening the melody’s longing, Swells of organ and distant lap steel color the arrangement as the song progresses, Stripped back bridges and atmospheric electric textures provide emotional contrast, while the outro returns to minimal instrumentation, fading with a warm, aching resonance

(Verse 1)
The sun set slow behind the ridge,
A golden ghost across the bridge.
You left your shoes beside the door,
Like there’d be a thousand mornings more.
The clock was ticking on the wall,
But you didn’t hear the sound at all.
You traded the now for a distant light,
Safe in the arms of the coming night.

(Chorus)
Oh, you probably thought tomorrow was forever,
A river that would never run to bone.
You kept your dreams like birds under a tether,
Waiting for a wind that’s never blown.
But the stars don’t wait for the hearts to mend,
And every circle has a hidden end.

(Verse 2)
You kept the "someday" in a jar,
A little light, a tiny star.
"Next year," you said, "we’ll see the sea,"
Building a cage for you and me.
But the calendar is a paper thief,
Stealing the joy and the quiet grief.
The ink is dry before the pen can move,
With nothing left to lose or prove.

(Chorus)
Oh, you probably thought tomorrow was forever,
A river that would never run to bone.
You kept your dreams like birds under a tether,
Waiting for a wind that’s never blown.
But the stars don’t wait for the hearts to mend,
And every circle has a hidden end.

(Bridge)
Now the hallway's quiet, the air is thin,
The future’s where the ghosts begin.
It wasn't a fire, it wasn't a roar,
Just a silent closing of the door.

(Guitar Solo / Instrumental Break)

(Chorus)
Yeah, you probably thought tomorrow was forever,
A long, white road that stretched into the blue.
You played your hand like you were being clever,
But the house was always waiting on you.
And the stars don’t wait for the hearts to mend,
No, every circle has a hidden end.

(Outro)
Tomorrow was forever...
That’s what you said.
But the sun came up on today instead.
Just today.
Just... today.
(Fade out)

Keywords
this modern folk ballad begins with fingerpicked acoustic guitarsparse upright bassand light brush-snarebuilding a bittersweetintimate mooddelicate pedal steel drifts in during the versesthe chorus subtly adds a gentle piano and layered harmoniesdeepening the melody longingswells of organ and distant lap steel color the arrangement as the song progressesstripped back bridges and atmospheric electric textures provide emotional contrastwhile the outro returns to minimal instrumentationfading with a warmaching resonance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Trump’s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Sterling Ashworth
Emails reveal Epstein&#8217;s interest in &#8220;Body Double&#8221; materials: Was he preparing deception?

Emails reveal Epstein’s interest in “Body Double” materials: Was he preparing deception?

Belle Carter
The Polyface Paradigm: A blueprint for regenerative farming and food freedom

The Polyface Paradigm: A blueprint for regenerative farming and food freedom

Belle Carter
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

Belle Carter
Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist&#8217;s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist’s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy