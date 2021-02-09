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U.S. State Department admits signs point to COVID created in Wuhan lab
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10 views • February 09, 2021
Ben Swann, February 9, 2021
A since deleted statement by the U.S. State Department admits that not only does the U.S. not know for certain where C0VlD originated, but that many signs point to the likelihood that it actually first appeared in the Wuhan Virology Lab months before the Chinese Government admits.
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A since deleted statement by the U.S. State Department admits that not only does the U.S. not know for certain where C0VlD originated, but that many signs point to the likelihood that it actually first appeared in the Wuhan Virology Lab months before the Chinese Government admits.
Check out our sponsor for this episode Create Tailwind https://createtailwind.com
Watch our 25 min interview on how to "Secede from the Banking System" here:
https://fb.watch/39ztwRWKTE/
Https://createtailwind.com
Check out our sponsor CreateTailwind.com and watch our 25 min interview on how to "Secede from the Banking System" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7KSw... Https://createtailwind.com
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Unstoppable Domains: Buy one domain get one free.
https://truthinmedia.com/unstoppable
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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