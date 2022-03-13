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Important Compilation of The Truth on the War With Ukraine_ Food Shortages_ What fake News is not telling You_Important
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167 views • March 13, 2022
This video is a compilation of world news of the past week on what is the truth of the war with Ukraine and the proof of why food shortages are coming and how to prepare. Things are happening so fast and you can only get the true news on alternative sources.
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