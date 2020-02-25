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The Chronicler's Tale - The American Revolution, Battle of Gloucester (1775)
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8 views • February 25, 2020
The skirmish that occurred in August 1775 on the shores of Cape Ann and Gloucester, Massachusetts. The third video in the American War of Independence series.
Information and Image Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_...)
http://gloucesterbound.com/2018/08/th...
http://self.gutenberg.org/articles/Ba...)
https://historicipswich.org/
https://iiif.lib.harvard.edu/
https://www.oldmapsonline.org/
https://books.google.com/books?id=ZEA...
Many thanks to the numerous websites that hosted images, found using the search engine DuckDuckGo and Pinterest.
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Information and Image Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_...)
http://gloucesterbound.com/2018/08/th...
http://self.gutenberg.org/articles/Ba...)
https://historicipswich.org/
https://iiif.lib.harvard.edu/
https://www.oldmapsonline.org/
https://books.google.com/books?id=ZEA...
Many thanks to the numerous websites that hosted images, found using the search engine DuckDuckGo and Pinterest.
Follow The Chronicler's Tale
Website - https://tinyurl.com/y5b3n9jv
BitChute - https://tinyurl.com/y5jscjb7
Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/y2z82wv8
Brighteon - https://tinyurl.com/sazakqu
Block those unwanted ads. Download the Brave browser! https://brave.com/vfu664
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