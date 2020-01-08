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IRAN STRIKES US BASES WITH ROCKETS --- TRUMP REFUSES DEEP STATE WAR BAIT
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30 views • January 08, 2020
ALEX JONES IRAN WAR EVENING BROADCAST OF JANUARY 7 2020
Uploaded on January 7 2020
Pentagon sources tell InfoWars that Iran's Deep State Is Launching A Massive Offensive Against Western Targets: US Set For Massive Response. EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP LAUNCHES SIX STATIONED B52's FROM DIEGO GARCIA FOR POTENTIAL IRAN STRIKE. ALL OUT WAR COULD BREAK OUT WITH SLEEPER CELLS NOW ACTIVATED... THE WHOLE NINE YARDS BASICALLY !!! ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS (IRGC) TAKING FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR TWO WAVES OF ROCKET ATTACKS !!!
Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer, Greeg Reese and Harrison Smith cover the news.
--- January 8 Update at 10:30AM CT - No American Killed Or Injured On Bases Targeted By Iran, Situation Apparently De-escalating.
Uploaded on January 7 2020
Pentagon sources tell InfoWars that Iran's Deep State Is Launching A Massive Offensive Against Western Targets: US Set For Massive Response. EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP LAUNCHES SIX STATIONED B52's FROM DIEGO GARCIA FOR POTENTIAL IRAN STRIKE. ALL OUT WAR COULD BREAK OUT WITH SLEEPER CELLS NOW ACTIVATED... THE WHOLE NINE YARDS BASICALLY !!! ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARD CORPS (IRGC) TAKING FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR TWO WAVES OF ROCKET ATTACKS !!!
Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer, Greeg Reese and Harrison Smith cover the news.
--- January 8 Update at 10:30AM CT - No American Killed Or Injured On Bases Targeted By Iran, Situation Apparently De-escalating.
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