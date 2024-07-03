Clay Township Treasurer Candidate, Gerald Galka

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Gerald "Jerry" Galka sits down with Eileen to share why he is running for Clay Township Treasurer. As a business owner for over 38 years, he is ready to use his experience and skills to serve the people of his community and bring transparency and accountability to government. "It Just Makes Cents."





