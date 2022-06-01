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Don't Store Up Wealth on Earth!
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0 view • June 01, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ChooseJesusOrMoney
Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal.
Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal.
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