Biden vs Elon
PJ Glassey
Published a day ago

Biden claims no investigation is necessary into his family's international dealings, despite overwhelming evidence of international bribery, quid pro quo, and corruption, yet wants to have Elon investigated, despite zero evidence for anything. Wow. Just wow. Astonishing, yet not surprising. 

treasoncorruptionbidenbriberyinternationalhunterquid pro quo

