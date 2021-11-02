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The Mayor And Health Secretary Of Guaruja (Brazil) Have Been Arrested For Corruption In Connection With Covid Measures
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856 views • November 02, 2021
The mayor and health secretary of Guaruja (Brazil) have been arrested.
The two politicians are accused of corruption in connection with the Covid measures.
Bolsonaro, who is critical of the measures, was empowered by the mass protests on Independence Day to take consistent action against the corruption of the Corona measures supporters.
I pray we get to see the same fate for people like Fauci!!!
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #MaskMandates #Lockdowns
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
The two politicians are accused of corruption in connection with the Covid measures.
Bolsonaro, who is critical of the measures, was empowered by the mass protests on Independence Day to take consistent action against the corruption of the Corona measures supporters.
I pray we get to see the same fate for people like Fauci!!!
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent #MaskMandates #Lockdowns
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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