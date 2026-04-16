💥'A king who will do as he pleases' - Tucker Carlson slams Trump as 'ANTICHRIST'

💥 'A king who will do as he pleases' — Carlson slams Trump as 'ANTICHRIST'

Following Demented Don’s reckless, unhinged posts and comments — including his Jesus cosplay — Tucker Carlson openly asks the question:

💬 “Could this be the Antichrist?”

Citing biblical passages about a ruler who “will exalt and magnify himself above every god,” Carlson warns the US Emperor is unwell.