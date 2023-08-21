Americans Are Still Determined to Secure Their Elections

Last week, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell hosted an election summit in Springfield, Missouri. During the event, Lindell introduced a tool called a Wireless Monitoring Device, designed to detect when voting computers connect online. We talk to election expert Kurt Hyde, who attended the event, about this device and other aspects of the event, and about election integrity in general.

Also, a water manager in Hawaii is facing backlash for what critics describe as fatal neglect. We take a deeper look at what prevented firefighters from getting the water they needed to contain the Maui fire.

In the second half of the show, Gary Benoit interviews Drew Dorans about his article “The Second Amendment at Work” in the August 28 print issue of The New American; and Gary and Steve Bonta discuss the fundamental principle of enumerated powers.