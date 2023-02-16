Create New Account
Massive Amount of Toxic Chemicals Lit on Fire after Train Derailment
The Norfolk railway and government decided to drain toxic chemicals into a pit and ignite flairs causing toxic polyvinyl chloride as well as other toxic chemicals to go into the sky, water and ground poisoning the local area and probably traveling around the country in the jet streams. They called this a "controlled release".

