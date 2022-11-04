They Love Not Their Lives To The Death. The Saints Need To Learn This Now.

Amongst the things that stands out in scripture with the saints in old and New Testament is the faithfulness of the saints to God/Jesus. When the devil tries to take God's place, he introduces what is called self righteousness. This enables people to live in his kingdom; this world, claiming to serve God/Jesus but not knowing the persecution and tribulation that comes to those who are actually serving God in a way that the devil sees as opposing to his spirit. The ungodly and the self-righteous will live their entire lives not knowing the wrath of the devil against them or the cost of allowing Christ to now live in us by the Spirit.
