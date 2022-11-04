They Love Not Their Lives To The Death. The Saints Need To Learn This Now.

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Amongst the things that stands out in scripture with the saints in old and New Testament is the faithfulness of the saints to God/Jesus. When the devil tries to take God's place, he introduces what is called self righteousness. This enables people to live in his kingdom; this world, claiming to serve God/Jesus but not knowing the persecution and tribulation that comes to those who are actually serving God in a way that the devil sees as opposing to his spirit. The ungodly and the self-righteous will live their entire lives not knowing the wrath of the devil against them or the cost of allowing Christ to now live in us by the Spirit.