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AxeTruth 10/07 Chopping Block - It's All A Depopulation Agenda, Killing Us Softly
AxeTruth
AxeTruth
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11 views • October 09, 2021
Its tacky talk Thursday... yes there is a depopulation agenda , they are working it from every angle... killing us softly.

1 in Akata blacktey black news... Crime is out of control, violence everywhere and its the usual suspects

2. Dozens of black teens raid the Louis Vuitton in the Northbrook Court on the North Shore of Chicago

3. This white guy in Atlanta set up cameras around his neighborhood to catch Akata crooks breaking into cars

4. Hispanic Woman followed, narrowly escapes break-in attempt in Bronx by a black man

5. This is the black parasite who hit on a white mans Ian Cranston girlfriend in front of him, then hit her in the face and attacked him. Ian defended himself & his girlfriend by shooting him.

6. Black female Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge "Slap A teacher"

7. Black Student The student accused of opening fire at a Texas high school had been bullied over his financially “blessed” family
https://nypost.com/2021/10/07/suspected-texas-school-shooter-timothy-george-simpkins-was-bullied-family/?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_medium=SocialFlow

8. 2019 cpan video where forcing unproven MRNA vaccine on public is discussed

9. Rashida Talib says she just wearing the mask bc she has a republican tracking her , otherwise she wouldn't wear it

10. country singer Aaron Lewis started a FJB Chant in Scranton, PA concert

11.Attorney Thomas Renz expresses his concerns with corporate corruption behind the vaccine rollout , they not going to do anything to him or his family

12. Lying Dr. Stephan Sobel claims unvaxxed giving out the disease to the vaccinated

13. Pfizer Whistleblower Goes On Record, Reveals Internal Emails from Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Director of Worldwide Research Discussing COVID Vaccine

14. James O'keef confront alphabet soup scientist at Pfizer about what he said on video .


Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.

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