Trump laughs with Obama at how they duped MAGA | Another dark reason for LA fires is revealed
93 views • 3 months ago
They're all part of the same club! Trump laughs it up with Obama at Jimmy Carter funeral while Melania glares | Staged LA fire media events reveal the psyop behind the LA fires | Ian Carroll takes Elon Musk to school on Israel in viral reply | Bernie Sanders says AIPAC controls Congress | Assad advisor suggests Putin tricked Assad, made deal with HTS rebels | ADL CEO says Israel must "capture TikTok" | Biden calls Zuckerburg stopping fact checking as "shameful" | British MP LGBTQ proponent arrested in pedophile sting | 41% of employers intending to downsize for AI workers | favorite for German chancellor vows mass deportations | Romanians protest cancelled elections
