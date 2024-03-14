In this video The Broom delves into the fail-safe mechanisms embedded in doctrines to hinder solutions to problems and the narrative of control perpetuated by those in power. The Broom challenges the status quo, advocating for a system rooted in Universal Law that benefits all. Discussing issues like inflation, devaluation of currency, and the exploitation of the working class, The Broom calls for a paradigm shift towards a fair and just society. Join The Broom on a journey to unravel the complexities of the existing system, offering critical insights and solutions for a better future for all.





www.AllllA.com