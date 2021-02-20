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Texas Snow won't melt -False Flag.
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4889 views • February 20, 2021
Friends, copy and share. This video is a copy/reupload of Taylor Thomas' video Feb 18 2021, showing Texas snow not melting. People are freezing, suffering and dying. We know this is a created/synthetic storm. Some comments were saying the snow only melts at 1000 Degrees..
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