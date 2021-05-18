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THE VACCINATED ARE THE WALKING DEAD - 5G Nanobots Trans-Humanism and the coming Control-Grid
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222 views • May 18, 2021
You're gonna want to hear this guy out.
Some people actually believe that this will all be over because they got the vaccine. If that's what you think, or know someone who does, then you'd would greatly benefit from this podcast and pass it on.
It covers many things you'll want to know:
- About the purpose of the fake virus,
- About why they had to use a Fake pandemic,
- About Why they so very very desperately need you to be "vaccinated" (and many more to come)
- About how 5G fits into the whole thing and what it will do to the lab-humans who willingly participated in their experiment
- And About how it's being used to sterilize and/or exterminate the entire human race.
If this doesn't kill or severely debilitate the voluntary lab-humans, then it's step One in controlling their every move and THOUGHT...
"5 And to them it was given that they should not kill them, but that they should be tormented five months: and their torment was as the torment of a scorpion, when he striketh a man. 6 And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them."
Revelation 9:5-6
The Fake-Demic was so successful that they believe they can accomplish their "Agenda 2030" goals by 2025
Thank you MaxResistance channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/77w4V0JmwlOW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bards.fm/
COVID-19, VACCINES-KILL, THE-VACCINATED-WALKING-DEAD, 5G, Trans-Humanism
Some people actually believe that this will all be over because they got the vaccine. If that's what you think, or know someone who does, then you'd would greatly benefit from this podcast and pass it on.
It covers many things you'll want to know:
- About the purpose of the fake virus,
- About why they had to use a Fake pandemic,
- About Why they so very very desperately need you to be "vaccinated" (and many more to come)
- About how 5G fits into the whole thing and what it will do to the lab-humans who willingly participated in their experiment
- And About how it's being used to sterilize and/or exterminate the entire human race.
If this doesn't kill or severely debilitate the voluntary lab-humans, then it's step One in controlling their every move and THOUGHT...
"5 And to them it was given that they should not kill them, but that they should be tormented five months: and their torment was as the torment of a scorpion, when he striketh a man. 6 And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them."
Revelation 9:5-6
The Fake-Demic was so successful that they believe they can accomplish their "Agenda 2030" goals by 2025
Thank you MaxResistance channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/77w4V0JmwlOW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bards.fm/
COVID-19, VACCINES-KILL, THE-VACCINATED-WALKING-DEAD, 5G, Trans-Humanism
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