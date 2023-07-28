Create New Account
FPV Drone Strike on a Ukrainian BTR-80 - Driver Managed to Jump Out & Ran for his Life - Before the Tank Blew Up on a Mine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

FPV drone strike on a Ukrainian BTR-80 in the Klescheevka area near Artyomovsk.

The driver managed to jump out of the burning vehicle, inadvertently leading it directly onto a mine along with the rest of the crew.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

