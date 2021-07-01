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Righteous Response to Persecution ~ brother Jonathan ~ 6-27-21
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11 views • July 01, 2021
Another very sound and sober Teaching on the Principles of Christian Character in Persecution. God bless brothers and sisters.
Acts 7:59 And they stoned Stephen, calling upon God, and saying, Lord Jesus, receive my spirit. 60 And he kneeled down, and Cried With a Loud Voice, Lord, lay not this sin to their charge. And when he had said this, he fell asleep.
http://thefinalwitness.com/
ALREADY BANNED & REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE & THEY GAVE ME A STRIKE FOR THE TRUTH ABOUT THE FAKE VIRUS & ABOMINABLE VACCINE THAT BROTHER JONATHAN TOUCHED ON BRIEFLY WITH THE TRUTH ABOUT THEM BOTH !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
Acts 7:59 And they stoned Stephen, calling upon God, and saying, Lord Jesus, receive my spirit. 60 And he kneeled down, and Cried With a Loud Voice, Lord, lay not this sin to their charge. And when he had said this, he fell asleep.
http://thefinalwitness.com/
ALREADY BANNED & REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE & THEY GAVE ME A STRIKE FOR THE TRUTH ABOUT THE FAKE VIRUS & ABOMINABLE VACCINE THAT BROTHER JONATHAN TOUCHED ON BRIEFLY WITH THE TRUTH ABOUT THEM BOTH !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
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